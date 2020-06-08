For you dad! Steelers running back James Conner gifts father a new truck

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs away from Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Steelers running back James Conner gifted his dad a brand new 2020 truck this weekend

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back and former District 10 football standout James Conner gave his father a special surprise this weekend.

Conner went to Twitter to share the moment, giving his dad, Glen, a brand new 2020 truck.

Bought my pops a truck! He was hype 😂🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/QSrH2bdiTS — James Conner (@JamesConner_) June 6, 2020

The Erie McDowell product has been through a lot in his lifetime, from battling cancer to season-ending injuries on the football field.

In the video, his father can’t believe the gift, actually handing James the keys back to him thinking it was his son’s new truck.

With the Steelers, Conner has racked up 1,581 yards on 363 carries with 16 rushing touchdowns.