For the Dads! Scrappers win on Father’s Day in front of their dads that traveled long distances

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers got the win in their home opener Sunday, in front of hundreds of dads in attendance, including some of their own.
Mahoning Valley fell behind early but cashed in on a Bryan Lavastida 3-RBI double which gave the Scrappers the lead.
They would add on in the sixth when George Valera hit a two-run home run to right to make it 5-2.
But in the seventh, Batavia racked up five runs in the frame to steal the lead away from the Scrappers.
The lead didn’t last long as Mahoning Valley plated three in their half of the seventh, highlighted by a home run from Jonathan Engelmann which made it 9-7.
Engelmann’s father Tim made the trip from California to watch his son play on Father’s Day.
“It is absolutely the most awesome experience,” Engelmann said.
“So proud of my son and such a cool thing for all dads out there to aspire to have their kids playing out here. What a thrill and what a blessing. We watched him develop every since he was 8. So it is so cool to see him now at this level.”
The Scrappers and Muckdogs return to action Monday night at 7:05 p.m.