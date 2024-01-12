NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — The weather is going to be a factor for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they travel to Buffalo to face the Bills this weekend.

With a forecast projected to be in the 20s, with strong wind gusts and snow, a local football coach shared some insight as to what it’s like for those on the field.

The Steelers and Bills fans in the stands won’t be the only ones dealing with the wind, snow and cold this weekend.

Westminster College’s head coach Scott Benzel says the time the game starts, the teams already have a feel for it.

“It’s not pleasant for either the players or the coaches. But I think, in terms of the players, they are a little more equipped because they’re actively out there, playing,” Benzel said.

And heaters on the sideline help, along with changing their gear at halftime.

“When guys get out early, for the warm-ups, the shock value early is something you kind of keep your eye on,” Benzel said.

While the coaches in the booth are protected from the elements, the coaches on the field are feeling it like the fans. But Benzel says being active on the sideline can help.

“You know, I’m pretty animated anyway, as a sideline person. I try move around a lot anyway,” Benzel said.

First News reporter Jacob Thompson: “What the players are experiencing, what you’re experiencing on the sidelines, as a coach, it just sucks all around?”

Benzel: “Yeah, it equally sucked. You have to temper your expectations of execution.”

And for those who might be going to the Steelers and Bills game and looking for some extra cash, a snow shoveling opportunity is coming your way. The Buffalo Bills are interested in hiring people ages 18 and over to shovel snow inside Highmark Stadium. For more information, check out the Bills’ official website.