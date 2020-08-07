Football teams across the state await the PIAA’s response to the Governor’s recommendations

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Yesterday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf recommended that there should be no sports until January 2021 across the state. The PIAA Board of Directors issued a statement shortly after expressing their disappointment in the decision. This afternoon, the PIAA is scheduled to meet as they’re expected to have an official statement later today.

Farrell’s head football coach Amp Pegues states his frustration, “It’s very disheartening for the kids. They’ve put in so much work this summer. Our program is up to 55 kids. It’s been extremely tough on our senior class. Hopefully, the PIAA continues to have the season. We just wish someone will make a decision.”

Last year, the Steelers won their final 14 games including their thrilling 10-7 win over Bishop Guilfoyle for their second consecutive state championship.

Lakeview’s coach Bill Hickman shares the same viewpoint, “I hope the right decision is made. Let the kids play and don’t take this away from them. There has been enough bad decisions made within the state in the past year and they have the opportunity to move forward and do the right thing which is to allow us to follow the safety protocols and play.”

The Sailors are seeking their first winning season since 2015.

“When you make decisions behind a desk or conference room table, you don’t see the effect it has on the actual people your making decisions on,” points out Hickman. “Come on down and look into their eyes and see (for yourself). Then, you would know. I just pray they do what’s right.”

Wilmington’s program was recently shut down for a couple of days last week after two staff members had experienced symptoms identified with COVID-19. Greyhound football coach Brandon Phillian was able to have his team return to offseason training on Monday after the shutdown.

“I was disappointed in the recommendation made by Governor Wolf,” said Phillian. “I believe not just sports, but all extracurricular activities, are in the best interest of the mental health and well-being of our students. It’s my hope that the PIAA will not shut down fall sports, but rather leave that decision to superintendents and locally elected officials.”

Over the last four years, Wilmington has compiled 51 wins and a pair of trips to the Class 2A State Championship game (2017 and 2018). “The message we gave the team is that in these times of uncertainty you should approach each practice as if it could be your last,” Phillian says. “Our players have demonstrated outstanding attitudes and efforts all summer long. The kids have chosen to adhere to one of our team beliefs, focus on your vision – not your circumstance – and have remained positive throughout the entire summer.”

Teams have followed the guidelines this summer in hopes of a season. Phillian replied, “All coaches are masked at all times. Players are masked when not actively participating. Players maintain distance when not actively participating. Players and coaches are sanitizing their hands every half hour. Footballs are wiped down after every play. Dummies and other equipment are being sanitized. These protocols have allowed us to make great progress this summer.”