Football schedule: Wilmington High School

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23 – Sharon

Aug. 30 – Farrell

Sept. 6 – at Northwestern

Sept. 13 – at Lakeview

Sept. 20 – Conneaut (OH)

Sept. 27 – Greenville

Oct. 4 – at Iroquois

Oct. 11 – Sharpsville

Oct. 18 – at Hickory

View all local high school football schedules

Wilmington High School

Nickname: The Greyhounds

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 400 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142

Stadium location: 350 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Wilmington Area Schools website

If you have corrections to the WHS football schedule please contact support.