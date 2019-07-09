Football schedule: Western Reserve High School

Western Reserve High School- Berlin Center, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Western Reserve Blue Devils - High School Football Schedule

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 29 – Southeast
  • Sept. 6 – at East Palestine
  • Sept. 13 –at Norwayne
  • Sept. 20 – at Jackson Milton
  • Sept. 27 – at McDonald
  • Oct. 4 – Sebring
  • Oct. 11 – Waterloo
  • Oct. 18 – Lowellville
  • Oct. 25 – at Springfield
  • Nov. 1 –Mineral Ridge

Western Reserve High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Red, White, and Blue

School address: 13850 W Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401

Stadium location: 13850 W Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401

