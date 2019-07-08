LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: West Middlesex High School

Sports

West Middlesex High School- West Middlesex, Pennsylvania

by: WKBN Staff

West Middlesex Big Reds - High School Football Schedule

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 23 – at Eisenhower
  • Aug. 30 – at Lakeview
  • Sept. 6 – Maplewood
  • Sept. 13 – at Farrell
  • Sept. 20 – at Cochranton
  • Sept. 27 – Reynolds
  • Oct. 4 – Cambridge Springs
  • Oct. 11 – Mercer
  • Oct. 18 – at Sharpsville
  • Oct. 25 – OPEN

West Middlesex High School

Nickname: The Big Reds

Colors: Red and White

School address: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159

Stadium location: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159

