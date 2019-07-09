Football schedule: West Branch High School

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Woodridge

Sept. 6 – at Girard

Sept. 13 –Struthers

Sept. 20 – at Alliance

Sept. 27 – Minerva

Oct. 4 – Carrolton

Oct. 11 – at Canton South

Oct. 18 – West Holmes

Oct. 25 – Marlington

Nov. 1 – at Salem

West Branch High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Green and White

School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

Stadium location: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

