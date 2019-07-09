Football schedule: Wellsville High School

Wellsville High School-Wellsville, Ohio

Wellsville Tigers - High School Football Schedule

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Toronto
  • Sept. 6 – Edison
  • Sept. 13 – Malvern
  • Sept. 20 – at Leetonia
  • Sept. 27 – at Lisbon
  • Oct. 4 – East Palestine
  • Oct. 11 – at United
  • Oct. 18 – at Columbiana
  • Oct. 25 – Southern
  • Nov. 1 – East Liverpool

Wellsville High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1 Bengal Blvd, Wellsville, OH 43968

Stadium location: Nicholson Stadium-316 20th Street, Wellsville, OH 43968

