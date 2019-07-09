Football schedule: Warren G. Harding High School

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Canton McKinley

Sept. 6 – Rhodes

Sept. 13 – Massilon

Sept. 20 – Fitch

Sept. 27 – Ursuline

Oct. 4 – at St. Vincent St. Mary

Oct. 11 – Boardman

Oct. 18 – at Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 25 – West Toronto West (Canada)

Nov. 1 – at Howland

Warren G. Harding High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Gold and White

School address:- 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483

Stadium location:- 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483

For more information, visit the Warren G. Harding High School website.

