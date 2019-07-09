LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Warren G. Harding High School

Sports

Warren G. Harding High School-Warren, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Warren Harding Raiders - High School Football Schedule

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Canton McKinley
  • Sept. 6 – Rhodes
  • Sept. 13 – Massilon
  • Sept. 20 – Fitch
  • Sept. 27 – Ursuline
  • Oct. 4 – at St. Vincent St. Mary
  • Oct. 11 – Boardman
  • Oct. 18 – at Cardinal Mooney
  • Oct. 25 – West Toronto West (Canada)
  • Nov. 1 – at Howland

Warren G. Harding High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Gold and White

School address:- 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483

Stadium location:- 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483

