Football schedule: Warren G. Harding High School

2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Canton McKinley
- Sept. 6 – Rhodes
- Sept. 13 – Massilon
- Sept. 20 – Fitch
- Sept. 27 – Ursuline
- Oct. 4 – at St. Vincent St. Mary
- Oct. 11 – Boardman
- Oct. 18 – at Cardinal Mooney
- Oct. 25 – West Toronto West (Canada)
- Nov. 1 – at Howland
Warren G. Harding High School
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Gold and White
School address:- 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483
Stadium location:- 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483
