Football schedule: Valley Christian High School

Sports

Valley Christian High School- Youngstown, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Valley Christian Eagles - High School Football Schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Campbell Memorial
  • Sept. 6 – Warren JFK
  • Sept. 13 – Lisbon
  • Sept. 20 – at Western Reserve Academy
  • Sept. 27 – Mathews
  • Oct. 4 – Crestwood
  • Oct. 11 – at Mogadore
  • Oct. 18 – Southeast
  • Oct. 25 – at Rootstown
  • Nov. 1 – at Garrett Garfield

Valley Christian High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Royal Blue and White

School address:-4401 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512

Stadium location:- 4401 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512

