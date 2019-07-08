Football schedule: Valley Christian High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 6 – Warren JFK

Sept. 13 – Lisbon

Sept. 20 – at Western Reserve Academy

Sept. 27 – Mathews

Oct. 4 – Crestwood

Oct. 11 – at Mogadore

Oct. 18 – Southeast

Oct. 25 – at Rootstown

Nov. 1 – at Garrett Garfield

View all local high school football schedules

Valley Christian High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Royal Blue and White

School address:-4401 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512

Stadium location:- 4401 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Valley Christian School website

If you have corrections to the VCHS football schedule please contact support.