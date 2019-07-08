Football schedule: Valley Christian High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Campbell Memorial
- Sept. 6 – Warren JFK
- Sept. 13 – Lisbon
- Sept. 20 – at Western Reserve Academy
- Sept. 27 – Mathews
- Oct. 4 – Crestwood
- Oct. 11 – at Mogadore
- Oct. 18 – Southeast
- Oct. 25 – at Rootstown
- Nov. 1 – at Garrett Garfield
View all local high school football schedules
Valley Christian High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Royal Blue and White
School address:-4401 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512
Stadium location:- 4401 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Valley Christian School website
If you have corrections to the VCHS football schedule please contact support.