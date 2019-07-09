Football schedule: Ursuline High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Benedictine

Sept. 6 – at Fitch

Sept. 13 –Lake Catholic

Sept. 20 – at East

Sept. 27 – at Harding

Oct. 4 – Chaney 1

Oct. 11 – at Bishop Watterson

Oct. 18 – Boardman

Oct. 25 – at Cardinal Mooney (7:30)

Nov. 1 – at St. Vincent St. Mary

Ursuline High School

Nickname: The Fighting Irish

Colors: Green and Gold

School address: 750 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

Stadium location: 750 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

