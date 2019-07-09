Football schedule: Ursuline High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Benedictine
- Sept. 6 – at Fitch
- Sept. 13 –Lake Catholic
- Sept. 20 – at East
- Sept. 27 – at Harding
- Oct. 4 – Chaney 1
- Oct. 11 – at Bishop Watterson
- Oct. 18 – Boardman
- Oct. 25 – at Cardinal Mooney (7:30)
- Nov. 1 – at St. Vincent St. Mary
View all local high school football schedules
Ursuline High School
Nickname: The Fighting Irish
Colors: Green and Gold
School address: 750 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505
Stadium location: 750 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505
