Football schedule: Springfield High School

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at South Range
- Sept. 6 – at Brookfield
- Sept. 13 – Columbiana
- Sept. 20 – at Lowellville
- Sept. 27 – Waterloo
- Oct. 4 – Jackson-Milton
- Oct. 11 – Mineral Ridge
- Oct. 18 – at Sebring
- Oct. 25 – Western Reserve
- Nov. 1 – at McDonald
View all local high school football schedules
Springfield High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 11335 Youngstown – Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442
Stadium location: 11335 Youngstown – Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Springfield Local Athletics website
If you have corrections to the SHS football schedule please contact support.