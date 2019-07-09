Football schedule: Springfield High School

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at South Range
  • Sept. 6 – at Brookfield
  • Sept. 13 – Columbiana
  • Sept. 20 – at Lowellville
  • Sept. 27 – Waterloo
  • Oct. 4 – Jackson-Milton
  • Oct. 11 – Mineral Ridge
  • Oct. 18 – at Sebring
  • Oct. 25 – Western Reserve
  • Nov. 1 – at McDonald

Springfield High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 11335 Youngstown – Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442

Stadium location: 11335 Youngstown – Pittsburgh Rd, New Middletown, OH 44442

