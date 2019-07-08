Football schedule: Southern Local High School

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Edison
- Sept. 6 – River
- Sept. 13 – Steubenville Catholic Central
- Sept. 20 – at Columbiana
- Sept. 27 – at Crestview
- Oct. 4 – Lisbon
- Oct. 11 – at East Palestine
- Oct. 18 – United
- Oct. 25 – at Wellsville
- Nov. 1 – Leetonia
Southern Local High School
Nickname: The Indians
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945
Stadium Location: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945
