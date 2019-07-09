Football schedule: South Range High School

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Springfield

Sept. 6 – Crestview

Sept. 13 – at Canton Central Catholic

Sept. 20 – at Poland

Sept. 27 – Girard

Oct. 4 – at Niles

Oct. 11 – Jefferson

Oct. 18 – at Lakeview

Oct. 25 – at Struthers

Nov. 1 – Hubbard

South Range High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Burgundy and Gold

School address: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

Stadium location: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

