Football schedule: Sharpsville High School

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 23– Hickory
- Aug. 30 – Iroquois
- Sept. 6 – at Seneca
- Sept. 13 – at Greenville
- Sept. 20 –Sharon
- Sept. 27 – Lakeview
- Oct. 4 – at Conneaut, OH
- Oct. 11 – at Wilmington
- Oct. 18 – West Middlesex
- Oct. 25 – at Slippery Rock
View all local high school football schedules
Sharpsville High School
Nickname: The Blue Devils
School Colors: Blue and White
School address:- 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150
Stadium location: 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Sharpsville Area School District website.
If you have corrections to the SHS football schedule please contact support.