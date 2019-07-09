Football schedule: Sharpsville High School

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23– Hickory

Aug. 30 – Iroquois

Sept. 6 – at Seneca

Sept. 13 – at Greenville

Sept. 20 –Sharon

Sept. 27 – Lakeview

Oct. 4 – at Conneaut, OH

Oct. 11 – at Wilmington

Oct. 18 – West Middlesex

Oct. 25 – at Slippery Rock

View all local high school football schedules

Sharpsville High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

School Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150

Stadium location: 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150

