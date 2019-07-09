Football schedule: Sharpsville High School

Sharpsville High School-Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

by: WKBN Staff

Sharpsville Blue Devils - High School Football Schedule

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 23– Hickory
  • Aug. 30 – Iroquois
  • Sept. 6 – at Seneca
  • Sept. 13 – at Greenville
  • Sept. 20 –Sharon
  • Sept. 27 – Lakeview
  • Oct. 4 – at Conneaut, OH
  • Oct. 11 – at Wilmington
  • Oct. 18 – West Middlesex
  • Oct. 25 – at Slippery Rock

Sharpsville High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

School Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150

Stadium location: 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150

