Football schedule: Sharon High School

2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 23 – at Wilmington
- Aug. 30 – at Hickory
- Sept. 6 – Fairview
- Sept. 13 – Slippery Rock
- Sept. 20 – at Sharpsville
- Sept. 27 – at Conneaut
- Oct. 4 – Grove City
- Oct. 11 – at University Prep 2
- Oct. 18 – Fort LeBoeuf
- Oct. 25 – OPEN
Sharon High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 3388, 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146
Stadium location: 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146
