LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

Football schedule: Sebring High School

Sports

Sebring High School-Sebring, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Sebring Trojans - High School Football Schedule

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Leetonia
  • Sept. 6 – Southington
  • Sept. 13 – Mathews
  • Sept. 20 – at Waterloo
  • Sept. 27 –Lowellville
  • Oct. 4 – at Western Reserve
  • Oct. 11 – at McDonald
  • Oct. 18 – Springfield
  • Oct. 25 – at Mineral Ridge
  • Nov. 1 – Jackson Milton

View all local high school football schedules

Sebring High School

Nickname: The Trojans

Colors: Purple and Gold

School address: 225 E Indiana Ave, Sebring, OH 44672

Stadium location: Shaefer-Davies Stadium- 117 N. 13th Street Sebring, OH 44672

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Sebring Local Schools website

If you have corrections to the SHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story