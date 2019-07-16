Football schedule: Reynolds High School

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23 – Union City

Sept. 30 – Slippery Rock

Sept. 6 – Saegertown

Sept. 13 – Mercer

Sept. 20 – at Maplewood

Sept. 27 – at West Middlesex

Oct. 4 – Eisenhower

Oct. 11 – at Farrell

Oct. 18 – at Northwestern

Oct. 25-at Lakeview PA (Pending Playoffs)

Reynolds High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Blue and Gray

School address: 531 Reynolds Rd, Greenville, PA 16125

Stadium location: 531 Reynolds Rd, Greenville, PA 16125

