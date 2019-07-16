Football schedule: Reynolds High School

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 23 – Union City
- Sept. 30 – Slippery Rock
- Sept. 6 – Saegertown
- Sept. 13 – Mercer
- Sept. 20 – at Maplewood
- Sept. 27 – at West Middlesex
- Oct. 4 – Eisenhower
- Oct. 11 – at Farrell
- Oct. 18 – at Northwestern
- Oct. 25-at Lakeview PA (Pending Playoffs)
Reynolds High School
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Blue and Gray
School address: 531 Reynolds Rd, Greenville, PA 16125
Stadium location: 531 Reynolds Rd, Greenville, PA 16125
