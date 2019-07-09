Football schedule: Poland High School

Poland High School-Poland, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Poland Bulldogs - High School Football Schedule

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 29 – Marlington
  • Sept. 6 – Boardman
  • Sept. 13 – at Howland
  • Sept. 20 – South Range
  • Sept. 27 – at Niles
  • Oct. 4 – at Girard
  • Oct. 11 – Lakeview
  • Oct. 18 – at Jefferson
  • Oct. 25 – at Hubbard
  • Nov. 1 – Struthers

Poland High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514

Stadium location: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514

