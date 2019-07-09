Football schedule: Poland High School

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 29 – Marlington

Sept. 6 – Boardman

Sept. 13 – at Howland

Sept. 20 – South Range

Sept. 27 – at Niles

Oct. 4 – at Girard

Oct. 11 – Lakeview

Oct. 18 – at Jefferson

Oct. 25 – at Hubbard

Nov. 1 – Struthers

Poland High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514

Stadium location: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514

