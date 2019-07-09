Football schedule: Niles High School

Sports

Niles High School-Niles, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Niles Red Dragons - High School Football Schedule

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 29- Howland
  • Sept. 6 – at Alliance
  • Sept. 13 – East
  • Sept. 20 – at Jefferson
  • Sept. 27 –Poland
  • Oct. 4 – South Range
  • Oct. 11 – at Struthers
  • Oct. 18 – Hubbard
  • Oct. 25 – at Lakeview
  • Nov. 1 – Girard

View all local high school football schedules

Niles High School

Nickname: The Red Dragons

Colors: Blue and Red

School address: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446

Stadium location: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Niles McKinley High School website.

If you have corrections to the NHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story