Football schedule: Niles High School

2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 29- Howland
- Sept. 6 – at Alliance
- Sept. 13 – East
- Sept. 20 – at Jefferson
- Sept. 27 –Poland
- Oct. 4 – South Range
- Oct. 11 – at Struthers
- Oct. 18 – Hubbard
- Oct. 25 – at Lakeview
- Nov. 1 – Girard
Niles High School
Nickname: The Red Dragons
Colors: Blue and Red
School address: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446
Stadium location: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446
