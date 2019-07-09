Football schedule: Niles High School

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 29- Howland

Sept. 6 – at Alliance

Sept. 13 – East

Sept. 20 – at Jefferson

Sept. 27 –Poland

Oct. 4 – South Range

Oct. 11 – at Struthers

Oct. 18 – Hubbard

Oct. 25 – at Lakeview

Nov. 1 – Girard

Niles High School

Nickname: The Red Dragons

Colors: Blue and Red

School address: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446

Stadium location: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, OH 44446

