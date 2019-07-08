LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

Football schedule: Mineral Ridge High School

Sports

Mineral Ridge High School-Mineral Ridge, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Mineral Ridge Rams - High School Football Schedule

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Pymatuing Valley
  • Sept. 6 – at Lisbon
  • Sept. 13 – Newton Falls
  • Sept. 20 – McDonald
  • Sept. 27 – Jackson-Milton
  • Oct. 4 – at Lowellville
  • Oct. 11 – at Springfield
  • Oct. 18 – Waterloo
  • Oct. 25 – Sebring
  • Nov. 1 – at Western Reserve

View all local high school football schedules

Mineral Ridge High School

Nickname: The Rams

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

Stadium location: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Weathersfield Local Schools website

If you have corrections to the MRHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story