LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

Football schedule: Lowellville High School

Sports

Lowellville High School-Lowellville, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Lowellville Rockets - High School Football Schedule

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Lisbon
  • Sept. 6 – Windham
  • Sept. 13 – Richmond Hieghts
  • Sept. 20 – Springfield
  • Sept. 27 – at Sebring
  • Oct. 4 – Mineral Ridge
  • Oct. 11 – Jackson-Milton
  • Oct. 18 – at Western Reserve
  • Oct. 25 – McDonald
  • Nov. 1 – at Waterloo

View all local high school football schedules

Lowellville High School

Nickname: The Rockets

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address:-52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436

Stadium location:- 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page

For more information, visit the Lowellville Local Schools website

If you have corrections to the LHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story