Football schedule: Lisbon High School

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Lowellville
- Sept. 6 – Mineral Ridge
- Sept. 13 – at Valley Christian
- Sept. 20 – East Palestine
- Sept. 27 – Wellsville
- Oct. 4 – at Southern
- Oct. 11 – Leetonia
- Oct. 18 – at Newton Falls
- Oct. 25 – Columbiana
- Nov. 1 – at United
Lisbon High School
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Blue and White
School address:- 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432
Stadium location:- 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432
