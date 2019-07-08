Football schedule: Liberty High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – East

Sept. 6 – at Lakeview

Sept. 13 – at Chaney

Sept. 20 – at Brookfield

Sept. 27 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 4 – at LaBrae

Oct. 11 – Champion

Oct. 18 – Crestview

Oct. 25 – Newton Falls

Nov. 1 – at Beaver Local

Liberty High School

Nickname: The Leopards

Colors: Maroon and Gold

School address: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505

Stadium location: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505

