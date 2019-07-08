Football schedule: Liberty High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – East
- Sept. 6 – at Lakeview
- Sept. 13 – at Chaney
- Sept. 20 – at Brookfield
- Sept. 27 – Campbell Memorial
- Oct. 4 – at LaBrae
- Oct. 11 – Champion
- Oct. 18 – Crestview
- Oct. 25 – Newton Falls
- Nov. 1 – at Beaver Local
Liberty High School
Nickname: The Leopards
Colors: Maroon and Gold
School address: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505
Stadium location: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505
