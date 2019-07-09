Football schedule: Leetonia High School

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Sebring

Sept. 6 – at Mathews

Sept. 13 – at Southington

Sept. 20 – Wellsville

Sept. 27 – at Columbiana

Oct. 4 – Toronto

Oct. 11 – at Lisbon

Oct. 18 – East Palestine

Oct. 25 – at United

Nov. 1 – at Southern

Leetonia High School

Nickname: The Bears

Colors: Navy Blue and White

School address: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431

Stadium location: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431

