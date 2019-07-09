LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Leetonia High School

Sports

Leetonia High School-Leetonia, Ohio

Leetonia Bears - High School Football Schedule

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Sebring
  • Sept. 6 – at Mathews
  • Sept. 13 – at Southington
  • Sept. 20 – Wellsville
  • Sept. 27 – at Columbiana
  • Oct. 4 – Toronto
  • Oct. 11 – at Lisbon
  • Oct. 18 – East Palestine
  • Oct. 25 – at United
  • Nov. 1 – at Southern

Leetonia High School

Nickname: The Bears

Colors: Navy Blue and White

School address: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431

Stadium location: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431

