Football schedule: Lakeview High School (PA)

STONEBORO, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 23– at Maplewood
- Aug. 30 – West Middlesex
- Sept. 6 – at Conneaut, OH
- Sept. 13 – Wilmington
- Sept. 20 – Seneca
- Sept. 27 – at Sharpsville
- Oct. 4 – at Northwestern
- Oct. 11 – Greenville
- Oct. 18 – at Mercer
- Oct. 25 – Reynolds (Pending Playoffs)
View all local high school football schedules
Lakeview High School
Nickname: The Sailors
School Colors: Red and Black
School address:- 2482 Mercer St, Stoneboro, PA 16153
Stadium location:- 2482 Mercer St, Stoneboro, PA 16153
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Lakeview School District website.
If you have corrections to the LHS football schedule please contact support.