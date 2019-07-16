Football schedule: Lakeview High School (PA)

STONEBORO, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23– at Maplewood

Aug. 30 – West Middlesex

Sept. 6 – at Conneaut, OH

Sept. 13 – Wilmington

Sept. 20 – Seneca

Sept. 27 – at Sharpsville

Oct. 4 – at Northwestern

Oct. 11 – Greenville

Oct. 18 – at Mercer

Oct. 25 – Reynolds (Pending Playoffs)

Lakeview High School

Nickname: The Sailors

School Colors: Red and Black

School address:- 2482 Mercer St, Stoneboro, PA 16153

Stadium location:- 2482 Mercer St, Stoneboro, PA 16153

