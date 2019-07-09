Football schedule: Lakeview High School (OH)

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Kirtland

Sept. 6 – Liberty

Sept. 13 – Firestone

Sept. 20 – at Girard

Sept. 27 – Struthers

Oct. 4 – Hubbard

Oct. 11 – at Poland

Oct. 18 – South Range

Oct. 25 – Niles

Nov. 1 – at Jefferson

Lakeview High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: White and Blue

School address:- 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410

Stadium location:- 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410

