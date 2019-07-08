Football schedule: LaBrae High School

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Beaver Local
- Sept. 6 – at Garrettsville Garfield
- Sept. 13 – Norton
- Sept. 20 – at Campbell Memorial
- Sept. 27 – at Champion
- Oct. 4 – Liberty
- Oct. 11 – Newton Falls
- Oct. 18 – at Brookfield
- Oct. 25 – Lucas
- Nov. 1 – at Crestview
LaBrae High School
Nickname: The Vikings
Colors: Scarlet and Gray
School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430
Stadium location: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430
