Football schedule: Jackson Milton High School

Jackson Milton High School-North Jackson, Ohio

Jackson-Milton Blue Jays - High School Football Schedule

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Southington
  • Sept. 6 – at Newton Falls
  • Sept. 13 – Windham
  • Sept. 20 – Western Reserve
  • Sept. 27 – at Mineral Ridge
  • Oct. 4 – at Springfield
  • Oct. 11 – at Lowellville
  • Oct. 18 – McDonald
  • Oct. 25 – Waterloo
  • Nov. 1 – at Sebring

Jackson Milton High School

Nickname: The Blue Jays

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 13910 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson, OH 44451

Stadium location: 10748 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, OH 44451

