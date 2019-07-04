Football schedule: Jackson Milton High School

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Southington

Sept. 6 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 13 – Windham

Sept. 20 – Western Reserve

Sept. 27 – at Mineral Ridge

Oct. 4 – at Springfield

Oct. 11 – at Lowellville

Oct. 18 – McDonald

Oct. 25 – Waterloo

Nov. 1 – at Sebring

View all local high school football schedules

Jackson Milton High School

Nickname: The Blue Jays

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 13910 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson, OH 44451

Stadium location: 10748 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, OH 44451

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Jackson Milton Local Schools website.

If you have corrections to the Jackson Milton High School football schedule please contact support.