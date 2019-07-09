Football schedule: Hubbard High School

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Alliance

Sept. 6 – Howland

Sept. 13 – Shaw

Sept. 20 – at Struthers

Sept. 27 – Jefferson

Oct. 4 – at Lakeview

Oct. 11 – Girard

Oct. 18 – at Niles

Oct. 25 – Poland

Nov. 1 – at South Range

Hubbard High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

Stadium location:- Hubbard Memorial Stadium 200 Rebecca Avenue SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

