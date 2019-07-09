LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

Football schedule: Hubbard High School

Sports

Hubbard High School-Hubbard, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Hubbard Eagles - High School Football Schedule

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Alliance
  • Sept. 6 – Howland
  • Sept. 13 – Shaw
  • Sept. 20 – at Struthers
  • Sept. 27 – Jefferson
  • Oct. 4 – at Lakeview
  • Oct. 11 – Girard
  • Oct. 18 – at Niles
  • Oct. 25 – Poland
  • Nov. 1 – at South Range

View all local high school football schedules

Hubbard High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

Stadium location:- Hubbard Memorial Stadium 200 Rebecca Avenue SE, Hubbard, OH 44425

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Hubbard School District website.

If you have corrections to the HHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story