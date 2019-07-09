Football schedule: Howland High School

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 29 – at Niles

Sept. 6 – at Hubbard

Sept. 13 – Poland

Sept. 20 – at Boardman

Sept. 27 – Shaw

Oct. 4 – at Louisville

Oct. 11 – East

Oct. 18 – at Chaney

Oct. 25 – Canfield

Nov. 1 – Harding

Howland High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange & Black

School address:- 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484

Stadium location:- 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484

