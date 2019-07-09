LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Howland High School

Sports

Howland High School-Warren, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Howland Tigers - High School Football Schedule

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 29 – at Niles
  • Sept. 6 – at Hubbard
  • Sept. 13 – Poland
  • Sept. 20 – at Boardman
  • Sept. 27 – Shaw
  • Oct. 4 – at Louisville
  • Oct. 11 – East
  • Oct. 18 – at Chaney
  • Oct. 25 – Canfield
  • Nov. 1 – Harding

Howland High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange & Black

School address:- 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484

Stadium location:- 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484

