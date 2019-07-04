Football schedule: Hickory High School

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23-at Sharpsville

Aug. 30 – Sharon

Sept. 6 – Mercyhurst Prep

Sept. 13 – at Conneaut

Sept. 20 – at Greenville

Sept. 27 – Grove City

Oct. 4 – at Westinghouse

Oct. 11 – Slippery Rock

Oct. 18 – Wilmington

View all local high school football schedules

Hickory High School

Nickname: The Hornets

Colors: Black and Red

School address:- 640 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148

Stadium location: Hornet Stadium

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Hermitage School District website.

If you have corrections to the HHS football schedule please contact support.