Football schedule: Hickory High School

Hickory High School- Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Hickory Hornets - High School Football Schedule

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23-at Sharpsville
Aug. 30 – Sharon
Sept. 6 – Mercyhurst Prep
Sept. 13 – at Conneaut
Sept. 20 – at Greenville
Sept. 27 – Grove City
Oct. 4 – at Westinghouse
Oct. 11 – Slippery Rock
Oct. 18 – Wilmington

Hickory High School

Nickname: The Hornets

Colors: Black and Red

School address:- 640 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148

Stadium location: Hornet Stadium

