Football schedule: Grove City High School

2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 23-at Fort LeBoeuf
- Aug. 30 – Greenville
- Sept. 6 – Corry
- Sept. 13 – at Brashear
- Sept. 20 – Slippery Rock
- Sept. 27 – at Hickory
- Oct. 4 – at Sharon
- Oct. 11 – at Conneaut
- Oct. 18 – Meadville
Grove City High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Gold and White
School address:- 511 Highland Ave, Grove City, PA 16127
Stadium location: Forker Field- 116 E Poplar St, Grove City, PA 16127
