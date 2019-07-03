Football schedule: Greenville High School

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 23– Northwestern
- Aug. 30 – at Grove City
- Sept. 6 – at Iroquois
- Sept. 13 – Sharpsville
- Sept. 20 – Hickory
- Sept. 27 – at Wilmington
- Oct. 4 – at Seneca
- Oct. 11 – at Lakeview
- Oct. 18 – Farrell
- Oct. 25 – at Maplewood
View all local high school football schedules
Greenville High School
Nickname: The Trojans
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address:- 9 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125
Stadium location:Snyder-Stone Stadium- 9 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Greenville Area School District website
If you have corrections to the GHS football schedule please contact support.