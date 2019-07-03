Football schedule: Greenville High School

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23– Northwestern

Aug. 30 – at Grove City

Sept. 6 – at Iroquois

Sept. 13 – Sharpsville

Sept. 20 – Hickory

Sept. 27 – at Wilmington

Oct. 4 – at Seneca

Oct. 11 – at Lakeview

Oct. 18 – Farrell

Oct. 25 – at Maplewood

Greenville High School

Nickname: The Trojans

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address:- 9 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125

Stadium location:Snyder-Stone Stadium- 9 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125

