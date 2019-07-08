Football schedule: Girard High School

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at East Palestine

Sept. 6 – West Branch

Sept. 13 – at Warren JFK

Sept. 20 – Lakeview

Sept. 27 – at South Range

Oct. 4 – Poland

Oct. 11 – at Hubbard

Oct. 18 – Struthers

Oct. 25 – Jefferson

Nov. 1 – at Niles

View all local high school football schedules

Girard High School

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Black and Red

School address:- 1244 Shannon, Girard Ohio 44420

Stadium location:- 200 S. Highland Ave., Girard, OH 44420

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Girard City Schools website.

If you have corrections to the GHS football schedule please contact support.