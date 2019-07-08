LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Girard High School

Sports

Girard High School- Girard, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Girard Indians - High School Football Schedule

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at East Palestine
  • Sept. 6 – West Branch
  • Sept. 13 – at Warren JFK
  • Sept. 20 – Lakeview
  • Sept. 27 – at South Range
  • Oct. 4 – Poland
  • Oct. 11 – at Hubbard
  • Oct. 18 – Struthers
  • Oct. 25 – Jefferson
  • Nov. 1 – at Niles

Girard High School

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Black and Red

School address:- 1244 Shannon, Girard Ohio 44420

Stadium location:- 200 S. Highland Ave., Girard, OH 44420

