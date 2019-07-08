Football schedule: Girard High School

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at East Palestine
- Sept. 6 – West Branch
- Sept. 13 – at Warren JFK
- Sept. 20 – Lakeview
- Sept. 27 – at South Range
- Oct. 4 – Poland
- Oct. 11 – at Hubbard
- Oct. 18 – Struthers
- Oct. 25 – Jefferson
- Nov. 1 – at Niles
View all local high school football schedules
Girard High School
Nickname: The Indians
Colors: Black and Red
School address:- 1244 Shannon, Girard Ohio 44420
Stadium location:- 200 S. Highland Ave., Girard, OH 44420
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Girard City Schools website.
If you have corrections to the GHS football schedule please contact support.