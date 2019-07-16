Football schedule: Farrell High School

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 23 – University Prep
- Aug. 30 – at Wilmington
- Sept. 6 – Union City
- Sept. 13 – West Middlesex
- Sept. 20 – at Cambridge Springs
- Sept. 27 – at Mercer
- Oct. 4 – Cochraton
- Oct. 11 – Reynolds
- Oct. 18 – at Greenville
Farrell High School
Nickname: The Steelers
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address:- 1700 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, PA 16121
Stadium location:- 1700 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, PA 16121
