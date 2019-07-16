Football schedule: Farrell High School

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23 – University Prep

Aug. 30 – at Wilmington

Sept. 6 – Union City

Sept. 13 – West Middlesex

Sept. 20 – at Cambridge Springs

Sept. 27 – at Mercer

Oct. 4 – Cochraton

Oct. 11 – Reynolds

Oct. 18 – at Greenville

View all local high school football schedules

Farrell High School

Nickname: The Steelers

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address:- 1700 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, PA 16121

Stadium location:- 1700 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, PA 16121

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Farrell Area School District website

If you have corrections to the FHS football schedule please contact support.