Football schedule: Farrell High School

Sports

Farrell High School- Farrell, Pennsylvania

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Farrell Steelers - High School Football Schedule

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 23 – University Prep
  • Aug. 30 – at Wilmington
  • Sept. 6 – Union City
  • Sept. 13 – West Middlesex
  • Sept. 20 – at Cambridge Springs
  • Sept. 27 – at Mercer
  • Oct. 4 – Cochraton
  • Oct. 11 – Reynolds
  • Oct. 18 – at Greenville

View all local high school football schedules

Farrell High School

Nickname: The Steelers

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address:- 1700 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, PA 16121

Stadium location:- 1700 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, PA 16121

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Farrell Area School District website

If you have corrections to the FHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story