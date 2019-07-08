Football schedule: East Palestine High School

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Girard
- Sept. 6 – Western Reserve
- Sept. 13 – at Campbell Memorial
- Sept. 20 – at Lisbon
- Sept. 27 – United
- Oct. 4 – at Wellsville
- Oct. 11 – Southern
- Oct. 18 – at Leetonia
- Oct. 25 – Conneaut
- Nov. 1 – Columbiana
View all local high school football schedules
East Palestine High School
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Brown and White
School address:- 360 W Grant St, East Palestine, OH 44413
Stadium location:- Reid Memorial Stadium: 150 W. Grant Street, East Palestine, OH 44413
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the East Palestine High School website
If you have corrections to the BHS football schedule please contact support.