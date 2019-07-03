Football schedule: East Liverpool High School

East Liverpool High School- East Liverpool, Ohio

East Liverpool Potters - High School Football Schedule

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Cleveland JFK
  • Sept. 6 – Indian Creek
  • Sept. 13 – Salem
  • Sept. 20 – at Beaver Local
  • Sept. 27 – Oak Glen
  • Oct. 4 – at Martins Ferry
  • Oct. 11 – Edison
  • Oct. 18 – at Buckeye Local
  • Oct. 25 – at Weir
  • Nov. 1 – at Wellsville

East Liverpool High School

Nickname: The Potters

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 100 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH 43920

Stadium location:- Patterson Field-810 W. 8th St, East Liverpool, OH 43920

