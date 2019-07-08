LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: East High School

Sports

East High School-Youngstown, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

East Golden Bears - High School Football Schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Liberty
  • Sept. 6 – Perry Traditional Academy
  • Sept. 13 – at Niles
  • Sept. 20 – Ursuline
  • Sept. 27 – at Lutheran East 4
  • Oct. 4 – at Cardinal Mooney
  • Oct. 11 – at Howland
  • Oct. 18 – at Canfield
  • Oct. 25 – University School
  • Nov. 1 – Chaney

East High School

Nickname: The Golden Bears

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address:- 474 Bennington Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

Stadium location:- Rayen Stadium-1903 Cordova Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504

