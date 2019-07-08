Football schedule: East High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Liberty

Sept. 6 – Perry Traditional Academy

Sept. 13 – at Niles

Sept. 20 – Ursuline

Sept. 27 – at Lutheran East 4

Oct. 4 – at Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 11 – at Howland

Oct. 18 – at Canfield

Oct. 25 – University School

Nov. 1 – Chaney

East High School

Nickname: The Golden Bears

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address:- 474 Bennington Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

Stadium location:- Rayen Stadium-1903 Cordova Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504

