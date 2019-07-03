Football schedule: Crestview High School

Columbiana, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Salem

Sept. 6 – at South Range

Sept. 13 – at McDonald

Sept. 20 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 27 – Southern

Oct. 4 – Brookfield

Oct. 11 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 18 – at Liberty

Oct. 25 – at Champion

Nov. 1 – LaBrae

Crestview High School

Nickname: The Rebels

Colors: Black and Gold

School address:- 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408

Stadium location:- 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408

