Football schedule: Crestview High School

Crestview High School- Columbiana Ohio

Crestview Rebels - High School Football Schedule

Columbiana, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Salem
  • Sept. 6 – at South Range
  • Sept. 13 – at McDonald
  • Sept. 20 – at Newton Falls
  • Sept. 27 – Southern
  • Oct. 4 – Brookfield
  • Oct. 11 – Campbell Memorial
  • Oct. 18 – at Liberty
  • Oct. 25 – at Champion
  • Nov. 1 – LaBrae

Crestview High School

Nickname: The Rebels

Colors: Black and Gold

School address:- 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408

Stadium location:- 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408

