Football schedule: Crestview High School

Columbiana, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Salem
- Sept. 6 – at South Range
- Sept. 13 – at McDonald
- Sept. 20 – at Newton Falls
- Sept. 27 – Southern
- Oct. 4 – Brookfield
- Oct. 11 – Campbell Memorial
- Oct. 18 – at Liberty
- Oct. 25 – at Champion
- Nov. 1 – LaBrae
Crestview High School
Nickname: The Rebels
Colors: Black and Gold
School address:- 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408
Stadium location:- 44100 Crestview Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408
