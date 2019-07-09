Football schedule: Columbiana High School

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Manchester
- Sept. 6 – McDonald
- Sept. 13 – at Springfield
- Sept. 20 – Southern
- Sept. 27 – Leetonia
- Oct. 4 – United
- Oct. 11 – Brookfield
- Oct. 18 – Wellsville
- Oct. 25 – at Lisbon
- Nov. 1 – at East Palestine
Columbiana High School
Nickname: The Clippers
Colors: Red and White
School address: 700 Columbiana-Waterford Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408
Stadium location: Firestone Park Football Field- 338 E. Park Ave, Columbiana, OH 44408
