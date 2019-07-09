Football schedule: Columbiana High School

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Manchester

Sept. 6 – McDonald

Sept. 13 – at Springfield

Sept. 20 – Southern

Sept. 27 – Leetonia

Oct. 4 – United

Oct. 11 – Brookfield

Oct. 18 – Wellsville

Oct. 25 – at Lisbon

Nov. 1 – at East Palestine

View all local high school football schedules

Columbiana High School

Nickname: The Clippers

Colors: Red and White

School address: 700 Columbiana-Waterford Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408

Stadium location: Firestone Park Football Field- 338 E. Park Ave, Columbiana, OH 44408

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Columbiana Exempted Village Schools website

If you have corrections to the CHS football schedule please contact support.