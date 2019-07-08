LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Chaney High School

Chaney High School-Youngstown, Ohio

Chaney Cowboys - High School Football Schedule

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Mooney
  • Sept. 6 – Beachwood
  • Sept. 13 – Liberty
  • Sept. 20 – Rhodes
  • Sept. 27 – at Warrensville Heights
  • Oct. 4 – at Ursuline
  • Oct. 11 – at University School
  • Oct. 18 – Howland
  • Oct. 26 – Columbus St. Charles
  • Nov. 1 – East

Chaney High School

Nickname: The Cowboys

Colors: Red and Gray

School address:- 731 S Hazelwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509

Stadium location:- 731 S Hazelwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509

