Football schedule: Chaney High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Mooney
- Sept. 6 – Beachwood
- Sept. 13 – Liberty
- Sept. 20 – Rhodes
- Sept. 27 – at Warrensville Heights
- Oct. 4 – at Ursuline
- Oct. 11 – at University School
- Oct. 18 – Howland
- Oct. 26 – Columbus St. Charles
- Nov. 1 – East
View all local high school football schedules
Chaney High School
Nickname: The Cowboys
Colors: Red and Gray
School address:- 731 S Hazelwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509
Stadium location:- 731 S Hazelwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Chaney High School website
If you have corrections to the CHS football schedule please contact support.