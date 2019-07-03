Football schedule: Champion High School

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Warren JFK

Sept. 6 – Rittman

Sept. 13 – at Pymatuning Valley

Sept. 20 – at Windham

Sept. 27 – LaBrae

Oct. 4 – Newton Falls

Oct. 11 – at Liberty

Oct. 18 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 25 – Crestview

Nov. 1 – at Brookfield

Champion High School

Nickname: The Golden Flashes

Colors: Purple and Gold

School address:- 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483

Stadium location:- 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483

