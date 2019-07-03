Football schedule: Champion High School

Champion High School - Warren, Ohio

Champion Golden Flashes - High School Football Schedule

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Warren JFK
  • Sept. 6 – Rittman
  • Sept. 13 – at Pymatuning Valley
  • Sept. 20 – at Windham
  • Sept. 27 – LaBrae
  • Oct. 4 – Newton Falls
  • Oct. 11 – at Liberty
  • Oct. 18 – Campbell Memorial
  • Oct. 25 – Crestview
  • Nov. 1 – at Brookfield

Champion High School

Nickname: The Golden Flashes

Colors: Purple and Gold

School address:- 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483

Stadium location:- 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483

