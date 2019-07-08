Football schedule: Campbell Memorial High School

CAMPBELL,Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Valley Christian
- Sept. 6 – at Bexley
- Sept. 13 – East Palestine
- Sept. 20 – LaBrae
- Sept. 27 – at Liberty
- Oct. 4 – Warren JFK
- Oct. 11 – at Crestview
- Oct. 18 – at Champion
- Oct. 25 – Brookfield
- Nov. 1 – at Newton Falls
Campbell Memorial High School
Nickname: The Red Devils
Colors: Red and Black
School address:- 280 6th St, Campbell, OH 44405
Stadium location:- 280 6th St, Campbell, OH 44405
