Football schedule: Brookfield High School

Sports

Brookfield High School - Brookfield, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Brookfield Warriors - High School Football Schedule

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at McDonald
  • Sept. 6 – Springfield
  • Sept. 13 – at United
  • Sept. 20 – Liberty
  • Sept. 27 – Newton Falls
  • Oct. 4 – at Crestview
  • Oct. 11 – at Columbiana
  • Oct. 18 – LaBrae
  • Oct. 25 – at Campbell Memorial
  • Nov. 1 – Champion

View all local high school football schedules

Brookfield High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 614 Bedford Rd, Brookfield Township, OH 44403

Stadium location: Addison Field- 900 Judson Rd, Masury, OH 44438

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Brookfield Local Schools website

If you have corrections to the Brookfield High School football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story