Football schedule: Boardman High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – McDowell

Sept. 6 – at Poland

Sept. 13 – at Jackson

Sept. 20 – Howland

Sept. 27 – Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 4 – at Garfield Heights

Oct. 11 – at Harding

Oct. 18 – at Ursuline

Oct. 25 – Fitch

Nov. 1 – Canfield

View all local high school football schedules

Boardman High School

Nickname: The Spartans

Colors: Maroon and White

School address:- 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512

Stadium location:- 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Boardman Local Schools website

If you have corrections to the BHS football schedule please contact support.