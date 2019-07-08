LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Boardman High School

Sports

Boardman High School-Youngstown, Ohio

Boardman Spartans - High School Football Schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – McDowell
  • Sept. 6 – at Poland
  • Sept. 13 – at Jackson
  • Sept. 20 – Howland
  • Sept. 27 – Cardinal Mooney
  • Oct. 4 – at Garfield Heights
  • Oct. 11 – at Harding
  • Oct. 18 – at Ursuline
  • Oct. 25 – Fitch
  • Nov. 1 – Canfield

Boardman High School

Nickname: The Spartans

Colors: Maroon and White

School address:- 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512

Stadium location:- 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512

