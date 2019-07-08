Football schedule: Boardman High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – McDowell
- Sept. 6 – at Poland
- Sept. 13 – at Jackson
- Sept. 20 – Howland
- Sept. 27 – Cardinal Mooney
- Oct. 4 – at Garfield Heights
- Oct. 11 – at Harding
- Oct. 18 – at Ursuline
- Oct. 25 – Fitch
- Nov. 1 – Canfield
Boardman High School
Nickname: The Spartans
Colors: Maroon and White
School address:- 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512
Stadium location:- 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512
