Football schedule: Beaver Local High School

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – LaBrae

Sept. 6 – Kenmore-Garfield

Sept. 13 – at Minerva

Sept. 20 – East Liverpool

Sept. 27 – Edison

Oct. 4 – at Bellaire

Oct. 11 – at Buckeye Local

Oct. 18 – at Indian Creek

Oct. 25 – Martins Ferry

Nov. 1 –Liberty

Beaver Local High School

Nickname: The Beavers

Colors: Red and White

School address:- 46090 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, OH 43920

Stadium location:- Beaver Local Stadium-13187 State Route 7 Lisbon, Ohio 44432

