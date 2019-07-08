LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Beaver Local High School

Sports

Beaver Local High School- East Liverpool, Ohio

Beaver Local Beavers - High School Football Schedule

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – LaBrae
  • Sept. 6 – Kenmore-Garfield
  • Sept. 13 – at Minerva
  • Sept. 20 – East Liverpool
  • Sept. 27 – Edison
  • Oct. 4 – at Bellaire
  • Oct. 11 – at Buckeye Local
  • Oct. 18 – at Indian Creek
  • Oct. 25 – Martins Ferry
  • Nov. 1 –Liberty

Beaver Local High School

Nickname: The Beavers

Colors: Red and White

School address:- 46090 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, OH 43920

Stadium location:- Beaver Local Stadium-13187 State Route 7 Lisbon, Ohio 44432

