Fond farewell: Andy Dalton leads Bengals over Browns 33-23

Sports

Cleveland won only six games after being a chic Super Bowl pick

by: JOE KAY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cincinnati Bengals Andy Dalton beat the Browns

CINCINNATI (AP) – Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his farewell as a franchise quarterback, and the Cincinnati Bengals ended one of their most miserable seasons with a 33-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Ohio’s two professional football teams wrapped up another fruitless year together and set course for an offseason of potentially big changes.

The Bengals finished 2-14, matching the worst record in their 52-year history.

They’ll pick first in the draft for the first time since 2003.

Cleveland won only six games after being a chic Super Bowl pick.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com