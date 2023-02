YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jacob Fowler recorded a shutout as he helped lead the Youngstown Phantoms past the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday 1-0.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The two teams would play a scoreless first period.

Midway thru the second period the Phantoms would take advantage of a four-on-four opportunity when Jake Rozzi found Andon Cerbone, who slotted it home in the empty net to make it 1-0.

Fowler would record 19 saves on the night.